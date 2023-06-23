Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Split

The Union has presented a position paper on the reform of public service broadcasting. © IMAGO/Michael Gstettenbauer

CDU and CSU get into the debate about the reform of public law – in the draft for a position paper there are harsh formulations.

Munich/Berlin – At the end of the paper is a word in capital letters: “NOW”. That sounds urgent, at least emphatically. With the demand “Now is the time for reforms”, numerous Union politicians from all parts of Germany are increasing the pressure on public broadcasting. Save more, reform faster, inform rather than teach: These are the key points of a draft resolution for the parliamentary group chairmen’s conference of the CDU and CSU from Sunday in Rostock.

The paper is in our newspaper. Details are still being discussed internally and are likely to be controversial. Because in the debate about the broadcaster and the contribution model, that’s a massive surcharge. Among other things, the authors, under the leadership of the CSU parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer, categorically rule out an increase in fees for ARD, ZDF, Deutschlandradio and Co.

Higher broadcasting contribution “politically hardly communicable”

The system will probably have more than ten billion euros this year, so that the legal mandate can “in principle also be comprehensively fulfilled”. Increasing the broadcasting fee from the current EUR 18.36 per month from 2025 “appears to be politically hardly plausible”.

It should never be repeated that in the end the Federal Constitutional Court “fixes the contribution against the democratically legitimized will of one or more countries,” says the draft; an allusion to the 2021 decision that cleared Saxony-Anhalt’s veto. Here acceptance is threatened with “irreparable damage”. A long moratorium on contributions beyond 2025 is proposed. Only when there is clarity about reforms should the amount of the contribution be discussed again.

Many Union politicians, especially from Bavaria, have so far been reluctant to criticize the principle or propose reforms to public service broadcasting – beyond the usual lamentations about individual programs. Now the Union is getting more involved in the debate; knowing that this topic is on the minds of many people and that clear answers are needed in the east by the state elections in 2024 at the latest. Parallel to the draft for the parliamentary group leaders, reform proposals are being developed in the CDU. Also in several state chancellories, the thinking is more intense than before.

Fewer sports rights in public service broadcasting

The Union does not want to put specific channels up for disposal – such as the entire ZDF or mini channels like in Bremen. However, the new draft calls for “fewer linear television programs, fewer radio stations, fewer media libraries, fewer websites, fewer social media channels” and fewer similar parallel offers. Broadcasters should keep their hands off “press-like reporting on the internet”. The broadcasters would have to concentrate on the “core mission”: information, education, advice and culture.

The bill even threatens to cap spending on sports and entertainment through “legislative action.” “A noticeable self-restraint” is needed, especially with sports rights and entertainment offers. The CDU and CSU blame the institutions for problems with the acceptance of the ÖRR system. Those responsible “allowed the relevant population groups, for example in rural regions of East Germany or with a migration background, to meet them with massive distrust and rejection”.

CDU and CSU criticize reporting

The paper also formulates criticism of the reporting with unusual clarity. “People expect reliable information to help them form their own opinions instead of instruction and attitude journalism.” The broadcasters would have to take into account the reality of life “outside urban centers or academic milieus”, separate reporting and commentary and “avoid gender language that contributes more to social polarization than to integration”. .

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is also expected at the three-day group leader conference in Rostock. At the end he appears in front of the press with Kreuzer. Merz had recently been critical of gendered news programs, warning that this would drive voters to the AfD.