The last Sunday Boca Juniors returned to the path of victory in the Argentine Professional League Cup by winning 3-2 Belgrano in The Bombonera thanks to a hat trick from the Uruguayan Edinson Cavanidespite the targets of Lucas Passerini and Matias Marinwhich places the Xeneize on the fifth rung of the Zone B with 13 points, one place away from qualifying for the next round.
Until this match against El Pirata, the Uruguayan had scored three goals: one against Palmeiras in the semi-final of the Copa Libertadores 2023, and the rest before Platense and Workshops for the 2023 Professional League Cup.
Next, we review the preview of their next match, this Wednesday against Unión de Santa Fe.
In which stadium is Boca vs Unión played?
Date: Wednesday March 6
Location: Santa Fe, Argentina
Stadium: April 15
Schedule: 19.15 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 18.15 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 17.15 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 16.15 in Mexico and 23.15 in Spain.
Referee: Fernando Rapallini
How can you watch Boca vs Unión?
TV channel: TNT Sports Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
More news about Boca
What is the latest news from Union?
Kily González analyzes four changes for the “Tate” match with Boca this Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on April 15:
Vera by Banega.
Corvalan by Fascendini.
B. Pittón by Del Blanco
Balboa for Morales.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Luis Advíncula and Nicolás Figal left the initial formation and would rest in Santa Fe. Who would replace them? Lucas Blondel and Cristian Lema, who has already recovered from the muscle discomfort he suffered and would return to the team. Although Diego Martínez thought about resting several of the usual starters, due to the little rest they had after beating Belgrano, he has changed his mind in the last few hours and is going with the best he has at his disposal to try to get into the zone of classification.
Possible alignments
Union: Campisi; Vera, Paz, Pardo, Corvalán, B. Pittón; M. Pittón, Mosqueira, Luna Diale; Prawn and Balboa.
Mouth: Sergio Romero; Lucas Blondel, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Valentini, Lautaro Blanco; Jabes Saralegui, Jorman Campuzano, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenón; Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel.
Forecast
It will be a 1-1 draw, with Boca equaling it in the second half.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Unión #Boca #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #League #Cup
Leave a Reply