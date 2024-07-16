Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

The Union in particular can be pleased about the new survey, otherwise there is little movement in the party landscape. A possible candidate for chancellor, Robert Habeck, still convinces few.

Berlin – In the new “Trend Barometer” from RTL/ntv The Union parties can gain ground. CDU and CSU improve to 32 percent. The AfD and that BSW lose one point each and are at 16 and 7 percent respectively. The left can improve slightly and is back at 3 percent. The values ​​of the traffic light parties SPD (14 percent), Greens (11 percent) and FDP (5 percent) have not changed compared to the previous week.

CDU/CSU 32 percent AfD 16 percent SPD 14 percent Green 11 percent FDP 5 percent The left 3 percent BSW 7 percent Other 12 percent

The Greens’ 11 percent remains the party’s worst result in just over six years. After Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gave up her candidacy for chancellor, Economics Minister Robert Habeck is now being considered as the Greens’ top candidate. But not even one in five Germans (17 percent) trust him to anchor the Greens in the center of society again. The vast majority of Germans (77 percent), on the other hand, do not believe that Habeck will succeed.

“Trend barometer”: Merz just ahead of Scholz in the chancellorship question

If German citizens could elect the Chancellor directly, 28 percent would vote for the CDU party leader and 26 percent for the incumbent Chancellor in the duel between Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz. Both could gain one percentage point. 45 percent of all eligible voters would currently choose neither Merz nor Scholz. In the eastern German states, the figure is as high as 50 percent.

According to polls, Friedrich Merz’ CDU and Markus Söder’s CSU are clearly ahead (archive photo). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

When asked which party is best able to deal with the problems in Germany, the Greens have made some gains. They gain one percentage point and end up at 6 percent. The CDU/CSU also gains one point and comes in at 21 percent, while the SPD remains unchanged at 7 percent. 6 percent of respondents see the AfD as having the greatest political competence, 2 percent the FDP and 6 percent one of the other parties. A good half of respondents do not trust any party to solve the problems in Germany.

Federal election poll: Greens still weak, Union gains ground

The data on chancellor and party preferences were collected by the market and opinion research institute forsa on behalf of RTL between July 9 and 15, 2024. The data basis is 2503 respondents, the statistical error tolerance is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

The data on Habeck’s candidacy for chancellor were also collected by the market and opinion research institute forsa on behalf of RTL on July 12 and July 15, 2024. The data basis here is 1004 respondents, the statistical error tolerance is +/- 3 percentage points. (fmü/dpa)