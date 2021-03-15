The first firm steps to apply for declaration of Cartagena as a World Heritage city by UNESCO started yesterday. This process, which will last several years, had as a symbolic act the union of local and regional administrations with the Cartagena Port Authority, that following the plans established by the Ars Civilis Foundation, they will prepare the file that will serve to promote the municipality’s candidacy before the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

This first phase includes the “identification of the resources and values ​​that make Cartagena unique and give them an international character,” the president of the Ars Civilis Foundation explained to LA VERDAD. Cristina Gutierrez-Cortines, university professor, member of the PP from 1999 to 2004 and popular councilor for Culture and Education (1995-1999). With it, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) and UCAM were born.

His experience in Europe, in the field of Culture, and his knowledge of the municipality lead him to lead this “ambitious” project, which he already warns “will be long and very complicated.” For Gutiérrez-Cortines, it is the moment in which “Cartagena must confront its history and its present, to place itself in the axis of the cities with the greatest international prestige.” It is, in his opinion, “a project that will have an impact at all levels, including economic and employment.” This first sketch could be in December. For a few days, the historian and her team have been visiting every corner of Cartagena, making the first inquiries about what unique values ​​and infrastructures worldwide could be included in the document.

This step was embodied in the fsignature of a protocol between the Cartagena City Council, the Ministry of Culture and Education and the Ministry of Tourism and the Port Authority of Cartagena. The objective is to value “from our Roman legacy to our defensive heritage, among which are the coastal batteries, which will play a fundamental role in the candidacy,” explained the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, after the signing. This project also includes all the actions that must be carried out to make the request official.

Relevant personalities



The City Council is already preparing a list of prestigious personalities at the local, regional, national and international levels linked to Cartagena to promote this candidacy and support the project. The Foundation will take the lead and will be the one that will advise what steps to take and how to take them. In addition, it will be in charge of opening the doors to the City Council, which will be the one who officially presents the document on a date yet to be determined.