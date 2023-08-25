Luiz Marinho states that union contribution of up to 1% of annual remuneration would be a “collective construction process”

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinhosaid this Thursday (28.Aug.2023) that a working group involving union centrals, representatives of employer organizations and the government is building a proposal to create a financial contribution for union entities.

“A democratic country presupposes having representative and strong unions. For that, you need conditions.”said the minister in an interview with the program “A Voz do Brasil”, broadcast by EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação).

The idea is that the contribution is linked to negotiations of agreements and collective bargaining agreements, negotiated between employers’ and workers’ unions. The measure would apply to employers and workers, and would only come into force if approved in assemblies by the respective categories.

“Both the employers’ union and the employers’ union can suggest, claim with their category, the approval of a negotiation contribution, due to the service provision of the collective bargaining agreement”, stated.

“Now, the assemblies may not approve. Therefore, it is not compulsory, it is a process of collective construction and the collective environment is decided collectively and not individually. If the assembly rejects it, nothing is charged”said Marino.

Read more about the return of union dues:

According to the minister, the proposal under discussion has nothing to do with the old union tax, extinguished by the labor reform approved in 2017, during the former president’s government. Michel Temer (MDB).

The previous model was in the form of a tax and was collected annually based on the 1-day discount for employees with a formal contract. The format of the new contribution provides for a maximum ceiling of up to 1% of the worker’s annual income. “This is the ceiling, but the assembly can decide that it is 0.5%, it is 0.25%, it can decide that it is nothing”he said.

In addition to approving a new negotiation contribution for union entities, the tripartite working group, created by the federal government, is going to propose transparency rules for union organizations, which should include term limits and accountability rules.

Minister Luiz Marinho’s expectation is that a proposal will be presented in about 15 days, to be taken to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“What the government does is establish a tripartite dialogue, with workers and employers, to provoke a debate between them, in particular, that they offer to the government, to be submitted to president Lula. And, subsequently, make it available to the National Congress, which always has the final word on any public policy”he stated.

With information from Brazil Agency