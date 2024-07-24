Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

A ruling on Syria could have consequences for migration policy in Germany. The Union sees this as a setback for Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. © Andreas Gebert/dpa

Syrians cannot claim blanket protection in Germany, according to a recent ruling. The CDU/CSU sees its stance on deportations confirmed.

Münster – A court ruling could have far-reaching consequences for the assessment of the security situation in Syria – and ultimately also for the question of whether Germany should deport people to Syria or not. The CDU/CSU is already demanding consequences from the traffic light coalition and calls the ruling a “slap in the face” for Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

In a recent ruling on the protection status of a Syrian, the Higher Administrative Court of Münster has ruled that civilians in Syria no longer face “a serious, individual threat to their life or physical integrity as a result of arbitrary violence in the context of an internal armed conflict.”

Union criticises Foreign Minister Baerbock after ruling on deportations to Syria

The Union faction is using the verdict to criticize Foreign Minister Baerbock. Thorsten Frei, parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU MPs, described the verdict as a “resounding slap in the face for Foreign Minister Baerbock, who is turning a blind eye to the actual security situation in Syria.” It shows “the wrong path” the traffic light coalition is taking in terms of migration policy. Frei called on the traffic light coalition to “quickly draw conclusions from the verdict” and to adapt migration policy accordingly.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann also told the broadcaster World TVthat the ruling was “groundbreaking”. A “completely new assessment of the situation” in Syria was now appropriate, as the CD and CSU had long been demanding.

Many new Syrians are still coming to Germany every month, said the CSU politician. However, not everyone in Syria is under daily threat, so not everyone can be given protection. In the future, it will be necessary to be able to deport criminals and “we must ultimately set limits on the increasing number of new Syrian refugees.”

CDU politician calls for deportations to Syria and Afghanistan after ruling

CDU member of the Bundestag Alexander Throm called for mp3 As a result of the ruling, there must be renewed deportations to Syria and Afghanistan. The discussion about this flared up after an Afghan knife attack in Mannheim, in which a police officer died. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) has since been examining whether deportations to Afghanistan and Syria are possible again. There are currently no deportations to Syria.

Union politician Throm now explained that deportations could be carried out without direct contact with the government there. Protection permits already granted to Syrians may have to be revoked. “Deportations to Syria – initially primarily of criminals and dangerous people – would be a first step in the right direction,” he told the World.

Pro Asyl criticizes ruling on security situation in Syria

The human rights organization Pro Asyl is critical of the ruling by the Higher Administrative Court in Münster. Wiebke Judith, legal policy spokeswoman for Pro Asyl, said that the court’s decision “ignored the reality in Syria.” She referred to the Foreign Office’s situation report, which continues to assume that there is a considerable conflict situation in Syria.

Buschmann wants to take a more differentiated view of the security situation in Syria after the verdict

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) stressed the need for a differentiated view of the security situation in different regions of Syria. He explained that it was no longer possible to assume a uniform security situation throughout the entire country.

Instead, it must be carefully examined which regions are actually safe and which are not. This differentiated view is crucial for assessing deportations and the protection status of Syrian asylum seekers.

Court ruled on the protection status of a Syrian sentenced to prison

In its ruling, the court in Münster denied a Syrian refugee status. The judges declared that there was no longer a general danger of civil war in Syria. The suit was brought by a Syrian who wanted to be granted refugee status. Before entering Germany, he had been convicted in Austria for helping to smuggle people from Turkey to Europe.

However, the Higher Administrative Court did not see any threat of political persecution in Syria. Because of his crime, he was also excluded from recognition as a refugee.

The ruling is not yet legally binding, and there is the possibility of an appeal to the Federal Administrative Court. Filiz Polat, spokesperson for migration and integration for the Green Party in the Bundestag, reacted cautiously to the ruling and spoke of an “individual decision”. (smu)