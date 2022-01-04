Home page politics

From: Kai Hartwig

divide

Frank Ullrich is against a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. © Bodo Schackow / dpa

The dispute over how politicians should deal with the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing continues. SPD politician Ullrich rejects a boycott, the Union countered.

Berlin – The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022 are getting closer. From February 4th, the athletes will fight for precious metal there for almost two and a half weeks. But the major sporting event is highly controversial.

In the sports scene there was widespread astonishment why the games were awarded to China. To a country that is not exactly known as a winter sports mecca. Critical voices also grew louder politically. Because of numerous human rights violations in the Middle Kingdom, such as the suppression of the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, numerous politicians spoke out in favor of a diplomatic boycott – and continue to do so today.

Ex-biathlete Frank Ullrich: SPD politician against diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics

The new chairman of the sports committee in the Bundestag thinks little of it. “From my point of view, boycotts are of no use,” said Frank Ullrich im Info radio of RBB. He rejects a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. “We should go there, show the flag and support our athletes so that we can relieve them a little,” said the SPD politician. “The politician has to be there and try to address things and say clearly what we want,” added Ullrich.

The Social Democrat, who prevailed against CDU candidate Hans-Georg Maaßen in his constituency in the 2021 federal election, was a biathlete at three Winter Olympics (1976, 1980, 1984). In 1980 he won the gold medal in the sprint race in Lake Placid and won four precious metals at the winter games. As a trainer, he led the German biathlon men to many other Olympic medals until 2010.

From Ullrich’s point of view, the better alternative to a diplomatic boycott is a German Olympic bid. “If we want to do better, then we should bring the games to Germany. We could host excellent, sustainable games in Germany, ”the former top athlete is certain.

CDU MP criticizes Ullrich: “On the wrong track” – USA, Great Britain and others are boycotting Beijing

Ullrich received criticism for his statements from the ranks of the Union. “The new chairman of the sports committee is right on the wrong track when it comes to the first public statement. The federal government should definitely carry out a political boycott – that affects China most painfully, ”wrote the CDU member of the Bundestag Johannes Steiniger on Twitter.

In contrast to the EU, the US government headed by President Joe Biden has already decided in favor of a diplomatic boycott. In addition, Great Britain, Australia and Canada joined the US boycott. The Federal Government and Chancellor Olaf Scholz want to achieve a common European position for the EU. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has already announced not wanting to go to Beijing. (kh)