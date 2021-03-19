The trade union movement intends to secure the appointment of covid payments to hospital cleaners, which are established for medical workers. Several years ago they were registered as nurses, but the title of the position changed during the optimization of health care institutions, the Action trade union told Izvestia. At the same time, the functionality of many remained the same: caring for the sick, feeding, changing clothes.

The Action Medical Workers’ Union appealed to the Russian Trilateral Commission for the Regulation of Social and Labor Relations (RTK) with a request to deal with the labor duties of cleaners in medical institutions. Including with their involvement in the performance of the duties of nurses, in the positions of which many employees were listed several years ago. The RTK asked to collect materials on the topic for consideration at the meetings of the working groups of the commission, said in a response letter (available at the disposal of Izvestia). The issue “On the practice of transferring staff units of nurses to cleaners in medical institutions” is planned to be considered in March this year, the document says.

“The country’s leadership has taken serious compensatory and incentive measures to support health workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. Unfortunately, practically none of these measures affected workers who had been deprived of their junior medical staff status in previous years, ”said Andrei Konoval, head of the Action medical workers’ union. “We are starting a campaign to reinstate cleaners in the rights of nursing staff with the full scope of social guarantees and compensations due to this category of workers.”

According to him, hundreds of cleaning women are applying to the union, who would like to achieve covid payments.

Downgraded and humiliated: union seeks covid payments for hospital cleaners