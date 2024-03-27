Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz scores highly in the latest trend barometer. Which politicians are also doing well and which issues concern Germans.

Berlin – There is still time before Germans have to go to the ballot box again: a new federal government will not be elected until 2025. It is still exciting to see how the current government's course is received by potential voters. The new provides insight RTL/ntv trend barometer. Chancellor Olaf Scholz does particularly well. Currently, in the Scholz – Merz – Habeck constellation, 18 percent would choose Scholz, 22 percent would choose Merz and 17 percent would choose Habeck.

Bundestag election scenario: traffic light parties only slightly stronger

If the federal election were to take place this week (March 27th), the parties could expect the following result: the Union parties would remain at 31 percent, while the traffic light parties SPD (16 percent), Greens (13 percent) and FDP (4 percent) together with a total of 33 percent would only be slightly stronger than the CDU and CSU. The AfD remains at 17 percent, the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) is at 5 percent, the Left and Free Voters still get 3 percent and the other parties get 8 percent.

For comparison: In the federal election in September 2021, the CDU/CSU achieved around 24 percent. The AfD around ten percent. The SPD would have suffered a sharp decline. It slips from around 26 percent to 16 percent.

CDU/CSUt 31 AfD 17 SPD 16 Greens 13 BSWt 5 FDP 4 left 3 Free voters 3 Other 8th

Topics divide voters: cannabis legalization and citizen benefit reform

One reason for the CDU's increasing popularity could be the harsh policy on citizens' money that the party is pursuing. This calls for a reform of citizens' money with stricter requirements and controls. According to the trend barometer, 77 percent of all German citizens would basically think it would be right if the conditions for receiving citizens' money were tightened. For example, the CDU wants to limit the annual increase in citizens' money, reintroduce a wealth test for recipients or postpone payments if someone misses appointments at the job center without excuse. 20 percent of those surveyed did not think that was right.

Cannabis legalization is also a concern for German citizens. The majority of citizens are still against it. Only 40 percent of German citizens think it is right that the possession and cultivation of cannabis will be permitted in the future. However, 56 percent do not think this is correct. This means that the gap between supporters and opponents of releasing cannabis has increased somewhat: at the end of February, 43 percent were for and 55 percent against the planned legalization; in August 2023, 44 percent were in favor and 52 percent against. (bg/dpa)