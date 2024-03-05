According to the president of the monetary authority, employees are “very committed to the autonomy process”

Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees) announced this Tuesday (5th March 2024) that it repudiates the statements made by the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, that employees would be “very purchased for the autonomy process” of central bankprovided for in the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that is being processed in the National Congress.

Campos Neto spoke on Monday (March 4, 2024) during a meeting of the cops (Political and Social Council) of ACSP (São Paulo Commercial Association). Defended the expansion of BC autonomy and talked about employees being very “bought”.

“Sign highlights that Campos Neto’s words, in addition to being unfortunate, offend the staff in relation to the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution 65/2023, which discusses the financial and budgetary autonomy of the Autarchy and is currently being debated in the Federal Senate”the union said in a press release.

According to the group of workers, Campos Neto's speech is false. Employees, according to category, “maintains a cautious analytical stance on the PEC”.

Sinal claims to have the opinion of experts in the legal and political areas for an in-depth and technical evaluation of the proposal. The decision on the matter should be made in March 2024.

The entity also highlights that workers have not participated, until now, in the preparation of the PEC, which contributed to a “feeling of internal dissatisfaction”. Roberto Campos Neto would have said, at the beginning of 2023, that there would be dialogue with the category, but the union says that the proposal “it was prepared quietly, without discussions with BC employees”.

Read the full note:

“Press Release: Sinal repudiates frivolous statements by the president of the Central Bank about the Autonomy Pec against the servants of the House

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (SINAL) clarifies that the recent statements by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, widely publicized in the media, which suggest that the Autarchy's employees were “bought into the autonomy process” are untrue. .

SINAL highlights that Campos Neto's words, in addition to being unfortunate, offend the staff in relation to the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 65/2023, which discusses the financial and budgetary autonomy of the Autarchy and is currently under debate in the Federal Senate .

Contrary to what was stated, *the employees of the Central Bank of Brazil have not yet decided whether or not they agree with Pec 65*. The servers maintain a cautious analysis stance regarding the PEC, relying on the opinion of experts in the legal and political areas for an in-depth and technical assessment. The category's decision on the matter should be made in March 2024.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that *servants did not participate until the moment of drafting PEC 65/2023*, a fact that contributed to a feeling of internal dissatisfaction. Roberto Campos Neto said, at the beginning of 2023, that he would provide full dialogue with the category. *However, Pec 65 was drafted in secret, without discussions with BC employees.*

The Union emphasizes that there is a feeling of haste and inopportunity in the way the proposal was presented to Congress last November. This context reinforces the mobilization of employees around an agenda that seeks recognition and valorization of the Central Bank Specialist career.

In time: Roberto Campos Neto, who previously pretended to be in disagreement about Pec, decided to come out of the shadows and take on the political articulation for its approval in the daylight, which is strange coming from a technical position. Such a huge effort for its approval, at the expense of entering into a coalition not only with the BC staff, but also with the Treasury, seems not aimed at improving the BC or the country, but other obscure interests that the president of the municipality needs explain.

National Union of Central Bank Employees (SINAL)”.