With the illusion renewed by the continuity of coach Marcelo Gallardo and the arrival of renowned reinforcements, River Plate will face the debut of the 2022 Professional League Cup against Unión in Santa Fe, in search of a new championship.
Next, we will review everything you need to know about this match, while in the transfer market the “Millionaire” does not give up and is waiting to bring another footballer due to the departure of Jorge Carrascal.
Date: sunday february 12
Schedule: 7:15 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 11:15 p.m. (Spain), 4:15 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: April 15 Stadium, Santa Fe, Argentina.
Referee: Nestor Pitana
The match will be broadcast on FOX SPORTS PREMIUM, so to watch it You must first contract the cable service and then add the Argentine soccer pack. If you are already a client of a cable operator, you can sign up on their official pages: cablevision, DirecTV, Telecentre. The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Union: Sebastian Moyano; Federico Vera, Franco Calderón, Emanuel Britez and Claudio Corvalán; Juárez or Roldán, Nardoni or Roldán, Juan Carlos Portillo and Gastón González; Mauro Luna Diale and Jonatan Álvez.
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Paulo Díaz, Daivd Martínez, Elías Gómez; Santiago Simón, Enzo Pérez, Enzo Fernández, Tomás Pochettino, José Paradela; Julian Alvarez.
