Humberto Costa (PT-PE) says that the space given to Centrão justifies constant pressure from Planalto for loyalty and fidelity
the senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) said that the União Brasil acknowledged being part of the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) when he defended the permanence of Juscelino Filho at the Ministry of Communications. He made the statement in an interview with Power360 on Thursday (9.Mar.2023).
“The party president and the party leader in the House rushed to defend the minister [Juscelino Filho]. This, in fact, is an acknowledgment that they are in government. Therefore, the government has to demand loyalty and fidelity all the time, because the party was contemplated with great participation”, said Humberto, who is national vice-president of the Workers’ Party.
watch the full from the interview (35min12s):
Humberto was elected last Wednesday (8.mar) president of the CAS (Committee on Social Affairs) of the Senate. The collegiate must analyze proposals on labor relations, social security, Social Security, indigenous population, social assistance, health protection and defense.
He said that his priorities in command of the commission will be to discuss the restructuring of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), the updating of Bolsa Família and the remodeling of labor legislation. He cited intermittent and application work as priorities.
“There will be ideas for projects to change legislation, particularly with regard to intermittent work, work through applications. It is certainly in the interest of the government to promote a change in legislation in this area.”he declared.
INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS
Senator Humberto Costa spoke to the Power360among other subjects, about the tax amendments, the support of the center parties to the Lula government, the municipal elections, the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the government of Nicaragua and the legalization of cannabis sativa.
Here are the main topics:
-
Constituent Assembly for Political Reform – “Brazil needs political reform as urgently as possible, perhaps an exclusive Constituent Assembly, because it is very difficult for the government to build a majority in a country that is like Brazil with this system. [de coalizão]“;
-
coalition presidentialism – “President Lula had, in the 1st round, 50% of the votes plus something else, and his party did not manage to have 80 parliamentarians. This is a problem that we have in our political system and that needs to be reformed”;
-
Rapporteur amendments – “Some important concessions that the Executive has made will never cease to exist. The secret budget, inaugurated by President Bolsonaro, is no longer secret, but, in practice, the tax amendments took away from the government the possibility of managing a very expressive resource. And it is very difficult to imagine that, today, President Lula is going to send a proposal to Congress saying that this will end”;
-
Support from União Brasil – “The party president and the leader of the party in the House rushed to defend the minister [Juscelino Filho]. This, in fact, is an acknowledgment that they are in government. Therefore, the government has to demand loyalty and fidelity all the time, because the party was contemplated with great participation”;
- new senators –“Many times we see an elected senator who arrives there wanting to kick the table, but then he calms down, he calms down, because that is the environment of the House”;
-
PT and Centrão in government – “The PT is well represented. What we have to question is whether some parties – which did not support us in the 1st or 2nd round and which are not yet guaranteeing the government a majority – are not over-represented. I don’t remember a situation where we had parties with 3 ministries”;
-
municipal elections – “We are going to start talking about this matter now. We have a meeting of the National Executive Committee next Monday and, from then on, we will start debating how to structure the party to face the 2024 elections”;
-
Jair Bolsonaro – “Despite being defeated at the polls, it still has political strength, but as time goes by and more accusations about what this government was, it loses strength. The extreme right will certainly remain strong, but I don’t know if Bolsonaro’s strength will remain”;
-
Nicaragua –“It is a thorny subject, but our party has its formation directly associated with democracy […] There are many repairs to be made in relation to the conduct of government, especially in guaranteeing the plurality of democracy. They may even have justifications, but […] deserves criticism, yes”;
-
legalization of cannabis – “In a 1st moment, our concern must be to guarantee the scientific medicinal application of cannabis and, in a 2nd moment, when society is mature, to have this discussion of recreational use without prejudice. It is important to say that this recreational use generates income, it is a very strong economic activity […] there are 2 steps at different times”;
-
Yanomami Commission and Damares – “We will certainly [na comissão] in a broad way, of how the past government acted, and she naturally had a direct participation in that, but we still haven’t closed a position [sobre convidar para dar depoimento]. If anyone is thinking, we’re going to sit down and try to build a unified position on this”;
-
Government & Senate– “In the Senate, we are not going to have an easy life, but I believe that it is possible to build majorities around projects that are relevant. There is natural pressure for proposals to be approved: tax reform, the existence of the fiscal anchor and the new Bolsa Família, among many other things”;
- Government & Chamber –“In the Chamber, we have to rely on the ability of the President of the Republic to articulate, but I recognize that it is not a very easy thing, because the correlation of forces established by the election was not favorable to us. On the other hand, it seems to us that the leaders of the parties in the Chamber transferred to the President of the House [Arthur Lira] that responsibility, isn’t it?
#Union #recognizes #government #defending #Juscelino #senator
Leave a Reply