Humberto Costa (PT-PE) says that the space given to Centrão justifies constant pressure from Planalto for loyalty and fidelity

the senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) said that the União Brasil acknowledged being part of the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) when he defended the permanence of Juscelino Filho at the Ministry of Communications. He made the statement in an interview with Power360 on Thursday (9.Mar.2023).

“The party president and the party leader in the House rushed to defend the minister [Juscelino Filho]. This, in fact, is an acknowledgment that they are in government. Therefore, the government has to demand loyalty and fidelity all the time, because the party was contemplated with great participation”, said Humberto, who is national vice-president of the Workers’ Party.

Humberto was elected last Wednesday (8.mar) president of the CAS (Committee on Social Affairs) of the Senate. The collegiate must analyze proposals on labor relations, social security, Social Security, indigenous population, social assistance, health protection and defense.

He said that his priorities in command of the commission will be to discuss the restructuring of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde), the updating of Bolsa Família and the remodeling of labor legislation. He cited intermittent and application work as priorities.

“There will be ideas for projects to change legislation, particularly with regard to intermittent work, work through applications. It is certainly in the interest of the government to promote a change in legislation in this area.”he declared.



Senator Humberto Costa spoke to the Power360among other subjects, about the tax amendments, the support of the center parties to the Lula government, the municipal elections, the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the government of Nicaragua and the legalization of cannabis sativa.

