Unión Magdalena put pressure on the other teams fighting for permanence by getting a victory as a visitor against one of the direct rivals in that fight, Jaguares, on the seventh date of the 2023-II League.

The Samarios won 0-1 in Montería, with a goal from Jean Colorado, and thus, although they are still in the relegation zone, they have a break in the intention of staying in A by 2024.

“The result is magnificent, important because of what we came to show and what we had lost in the previous game. It is the reward for what the team had been showing”, Unión Magdalena coach Harold Rivera told Win Sports.

“We had to come looking for a result and we got it. In the first half we were able to do a little more, then we got the goal and this time we defended and managed to score. I hope this helps for what’s to come,” added the coach.

Unión Magdalena won again as a visitor after 17 games and almost a year without success. The last time they scored three points outside of Santa Marta was on September 10 of last year, when they beat Cortuluá 1-2.

This is the fight for permanence in the A

Unión Magdalena is still in the relegation zone, but returned to reach an average of 1.00, thanks to its victory in Montería.

However, it is still far from the zone to stay in A: Once Caldas is at 1.15, Alianza Petrolera at 1.17 and Jaguares dropped to 1.18. Ahead are Envigado (1.19) and Deportivo Cali (1.21).

The Union will face another of its direct rivals in relegation this Saturday, on the eighth date of the League: it will host Alianza Petrolera at the Sierra Nevada stadium.

