In a new survey, the FDP is in the fast lane – but it’s not quite enough against the SPD. The gap between the Union and the Greens is growing.

Berlin – For the Greens, a good three months before the federal election in an online Insa survey, things are going downhill. Compared to the previous week, they lose half a point and now land at 19 percent. In weddings at the beginning of May, they achieved a survey by the polling institute on behalf of picture (June 21, 2021) 24 percent.

For the Union – for which Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder also presented the election program on Monday – things are still looking up. The CDU and CSU can look forward to one percentage point more and thus 28.5 percent. This value was last higher in the Insa online surveys in mid-March. In the 2017 federal election, however, the Union received slightly more votes, namely 32.9 percent.

Survey before the federal election in 2021: FDP squinted third behind the Union and the Greens

The FDP received a record this week. The liberals have been climbing a bit higher for weeks in the context of this survey. Meanwhile, the party of boss Christian Lindner comes to 14 percent. Compared to the previous week, that’s half a meter more. So they continue to fight against the SPD for third place. Currently, however, the Social Democrats are still ahead of the FDP with 15.5 percent. However, the party of Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz lost one percentage point. The AfD reached 10.5 percent (-0.5 percentage points) this week. The Left Party comes to 7 percent (+1 percentage point) – their party conference took place on the weekend.

With this result, a coalition of the Union and the Greens would get a wafer-thin parliamentary majority from Annalena Baerbock. A “traffic light coalition” (Greens, SPD, FDP) would be a little stronger – but whether the FDP will join such an alliance is still questionable. For the previous “GroKo” and a green-red-red alliance, it is currently not enough. (cibo)