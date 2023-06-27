ZFor the second time in a year, the leaders of the CDU and CSU parliamentary groups in all state parliaments and the Bundestag have taken a critical look at the situation in public broadcasting. In a resolution that is to be passed on Tuesday at the annual conference in Rostock, they call for more far-reaching changes than previously planned, as well as concrete savings proposals from the broadcasters, which are to be taken into account in the ongoing process for determining the financial requirements by the KEF fee commission. The goal must be a stable broadcast contribution beyond the current contribution period.

“Correct, neutral and independent reporting”

The Union parliamentary group leaders reaffirm their support for a public service broadcaster that “regardless of the distribution channel provides high-quality content that is supported by fact-based information and correct, comprehensive, neutral and independent reporting on all socially relevant topics such as political, social, economic and cultural education and participation of the whole society”.

Politicians and broadcasters have suggested reforms, and this course must be consistently pursued. There is no orientation framework for the salaries of directors and other non-tariff employees. The remuneration system should be based on public service. A functioning supervision, the observance of recognized compliance rules and the economic handling of contribution funds are by no means a reform. These are self-evident that citizens could expect from publicly funded institutions. There must be comprehensive cooperation not only within ARD, but also with ZDF and Deutschlandradio.

Diversity does not require countless channels

The core task of public service broadcasting, the basic provision of information, education, advice and culture, can also be guaranteed with “fewer linear television programs, fewer radio stations, fewer media libraries, fewer websites and fewer social media channels than before”.







The CDU-CSU parliamentary group leaders take a critical look at the ARD/ZDF argument that the variety of content is necessary for the variety of arguments: “Not every division of labor that creates meaningful synergies or contributes to the reduction of complex duplicate structures is allowed to be included be rejected with the argument of a necessary journalistic competition.” When streamlining the structures, the broadcasters should show “significantly more initiative and commitment”. Centralization and harmonization of IT, production technology and administration should be achieved quickly.

The joint digital platform of public service broadcasting is “indispensable”, say the Union faction leaders. This must replace the existing online portals of ARD and ZDF and bundle all public value content. However, the claim cannot be to set up a streaming service in competition with Netflix and Amazon. In addition, the Union politicians criticize the press-like reporting, which is now part of everyday life in many institutions. Compliance with this limit is a question of existence for many private media, and media policy must urgently take this into account.

The basic prerequisite for the social acceptance of public service broadcasting are journalistic standards such as diligence and objectivity as well as the variety of topics and perspectives. Reporting and commentary should be carefully separated. Broadcasters should avoid using gender language “that contributes more to social polarization than to integration”.