Ralph Brinkhaus, 52, has been a member of the German Bundestag since 2009 and chairman of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group since 2018.

Mr. Brinkhaus, why does it take another three billion euros for the extended VAT reduction in the catering industry? Aren’t people going to storm the restaurants anyway?

We lowered the VAT for the first time last summer. The gastronomy just didn’t get that much of it because it was closed almost half the time. In this respect, of course, it’s about getting an economic boost there too, and that’s why it’s okay. And we deliberately limited it to the end of 2022 and not completely extended it.

One has the impression that it was a “make a wish” event, everyone got something …

Well, we’ve already negotiated and one or the other could have imagined more. So more money for Hartz IV recipients, higher loss repayments. Overall, this is a balanced package. And as a union, as a family party, we are of course also happy that we can give the children the contract. This is also a sign of respect for the families, who are currently doing a lot.

You clearly warned in the Bundestag that the Bund could not keep adding more and more. Don’t you see limits to your financial resilience at some point?

Yeah yeah It’s also my constant, personal struggle that I say: Couldn’t it be cheaper, does it have to be now? I don’t always make myself popular. But we always have to pay attention to the budget.

Keyword budget: The SPD side insists on suspending the debt brake in 2022.

I find it interesting that debts are always talked about first and not how to get out the best with the resources available. And that’s why Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz first has to present the figures. The federal government is currently in the budget preparation process for the year 2022 and the financial planning until 2025 and we will then look at that accordingly. To do this, of course, a cash drop must be made. And by the way, we came out of 2020 better than originally planned.

The finance minister recently said internally that ordering the vaccine went “shit”, how much is the dispute dividing the coalition?

It was a good atmosphere from the start on Wednesday. The talks were driven by finding a solution. It was also very pleasant to do three hours of factual politics without much campaign noise.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

What can the coalition still achieve before it really goes into the election campaign?

The Fighting pandemics is of course far, far ahead and, of course, how do business and jobs get out of the pandemic in a competitive way? That is surely the main point to be worked through.

During the crisis, the coalition usually got good grades, are you still ruling out a repeat?

In football you would say that we have a contract until the end of September and we want to fulfill this contract and we want to achieve top performance by then.

But not renew the contract?

It really doesn’t have to be, it would be very difficult even with the SPD. Nevertheless, we want to give gas together until the end and do everything we can for the country.