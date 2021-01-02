The health policy spokeswoman for the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag has rejected the demand for a “pharmaceutical summit” to accelerate vaccine production. “I see no need for a pharmaceutical summit,” said the Stuttgart member of the Bundestag Karin Maag the Tagesspiegel. She added that “it would be good if health or research politicians discussed these issues, those who deal with the issues otherwise.”

Carsten Schneider, who came up with the summit idea, is Parliamentary Managing Director of the SPD in the Bundestag and budget politician. Maag said the manufacturing processes for vaccines are very complex. Therefore, Biontec and Pfizer, whose vaccine is currently the only approved vaccine in the EU, could “not simply commission other companies or even other pharmaceutical companies to produce a highly complex vaccine that they have not yet dealt with”.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Maag expressed fears that the SPD proposal might target interference with the property rights of the manufacturing companies. “Such an impression would be fatal for our research location,” she said. But that would also mean “the end of all further such great research projects”, as was first possible in the case of Covid.

Thanks to a “worldwide sensational research achievement” there are currently 200 vaccine developments. “In just one year, thanks to an unbelievable willingness to collaborate among researchers around the world, vaccines were developed and the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer has now been approved for the first time in Europe.”

The EU cannot now say, “We are using our market power from around 500 million people; the fastest wins, we buy from him, we are no longer interested in anybody else ”. In addition, Europe has rightly deliberately relied on different vaccine candidates ”.

Maag sees, as she says, “no reason for hectic hectic and unnecessary panic”. Germany already has 130 million vaccine doses safe. “We are deliberately prioritizing at the moment because it was clear from the start that enough vaccine doses would not be available immediately as soon as a company had obtained approval for its vaccine.”