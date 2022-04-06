Thursday, April 7, 2022
Union of Santa Fe vs. Junior, live: follow the Copa Sudamericana live

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Junior from Barranquilla

Junior from Barranquilla

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The Colombian club debuts in the group stage of the 2022 edition.

Junior from Barranquilla visits Unión in Santa Fe (Argentina), in the debut of both teams in the group stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. The two clubs are in zone H, which is completed by Fluminense and Oriente Petrolero.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real reached this instance after eliminating La Equidad. They equalized goalless at El Campín and then Junior won 3-1 at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

(Also read: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: Benzema puts the whites close to the semifinals)

It should be remembered that all the participants from Argentina and Brazil enter directly to the group stage, for which Union plays its first game in this edition.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Unión de Santa Fe and Junior

