Union of Santa Fe vs. Junior, live: follow the Copa Sudamericana live

Junior from Barranquilla visits Unión in Santa Fe (Argentina), in the debut of both teams in the group stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. The two clubs are in zone H, which is completed by Fluminense and Oriente Petrolero.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real reached this instance after eliminating La Equidad. They equalized goalless at El Campín and then Junior won 3-1 at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

It should be remembered that all the participants from Argentina and Brazil enter directly to the group stage, for which Union plays its first game in this edition.

Alignments of Unión de Santa Fe and Junior