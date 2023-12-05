Union of Journalists | Maria Pettersson aside from the editor-in-chief position

The board of the Union of Journalists has not yet made a decision on Maria Pettersson’s position.

Union of Journalists said on Tuesday the editorial secretary of the Journalisti magazine appointed by his government Manu Marttinen Acting Director of the magazine as editor-in-chief.

Hence Maria Pettersson does not currently hold the position of editor-in-chief.

On Tuesday, the union’s board reviewed the council’s vote from last week, in which the council did not give its trust to Pettersson as editor-in-chief. However, the board has not yet made a decision on the editor-in-chief’s position, i.e. he has not been fired.

Pettersson is said to have a normal employment contract and a normal employment relationship.

Union of Journalists on November 30, the council meeting voted for Pettersson as editor-in-chief against trust by a vote of 33–32, with one abstention.

However, according to the Association Act, the council cannot fire union employees, because the union’s board decides on employment matters.

Two days before the vote of the council meeting Pettersson received very serious reprimands from the board of the Journalistiliitto after violating the moral rights of researchers in his information book Hot women in Finnish history (Athens, 2022).

In his book, Pettersson has quoted researchers’ articles contrary to good practice. Pettersson has apologized actions, and said that he did not intend to violate anyone’s moral rights.

Among other things, the online magazine Long Play has criticized both Pettersson and the Union of Journalists for defending Pettersson.

Pettersson has written two books: Hottest women in history: Pirates, psychics, thieves and spy princesses (Athens, 2020) and Crazy women in Finnish history: Clairvoyants, soldiers, preachers and eye turners. He has been the editor-in-chief of Journalisti magazine since 2018.

Correction 5.12. 4:19 p.m.: Manu Marttinen has been appointed acting editor of Journalisti-lehti. as editor-in-chief, not corresponding editor-in-chief.