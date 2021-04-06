Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow evening, Wednesday, at the Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf in Dubai, the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Athletics Federation, which 14 clubs out of 21 called for to vote to withdraw confidence from the current board of directors, or some of its members, in light of recent developments that have been accompanied by a contract Ordinary general assembly last Sunday, the legality of which was not recognized by the competent authorities and the vast majority of clubs. The clubs adhere to their position to hold the extraordinary assembly tomorrow, and representatives of the General Authority for Sports and the National Olympic Committee were invited to attend it, amid a clear division currently between members of the Board of Directors embodied in obstructing the attendance of some of them to the activities of the last ordinary general assembly, in addition to the inability to prove the validity of the legal reference To establish the general assembly in the presence of seven clubs only, noting that the statute has not been approved previously by the members of the general assembly, and it cannot be approved in the last general assembly as it needs an extraordinary general assembly to convene in order to be approved before implementing its provisions.