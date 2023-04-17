Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, President of the Federation of Emirates Chambers and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed the strength of the UAE-Brazilian relations in various sectors and fields thanks to the support and care of the leadership of the two friendly countries, which reflected positively on the levels of bilateral trade, economic cooperation and mutual investments.

On the occasion of the visit of His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, to the UAE, he said: This visit confirms the keenness of the Brazilian leadership to continue strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, especially developmental and economic, for the benefit and growth of the two friendly countries and peoples.

He explained that the UAE is among the largest international investors in Brazil, calling on the business environments in the UAE and Brazil to explore more commercial and investment opportunities, launch joint initiatives and projects, and focus on priority and competitive sectors on both sides, such as energy, sustainability, food security, mining, information technology and pharmaceutical industries.

He stressed that the UAE is constantly working to diversify the sources of the economy and provide investment incentives that enhance its competitiveness and help businessmen and investors from all over the world to achieve more success and progress on its soil. In this regard, he urged the Brazilian business sector to benefit from flexibility in legislation. The recent economic reform represented in raising the percentage of ownership by foreign investors in a number of economic sectors to 100%, in addition to residency programs and distinguished visas for investors. He added that the broad horizons of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries do not stop at the UAE and Brazilian markets, pointing out that the UAE market is a commercial gateway and an ideal starting point for access to the Arab, Indian, Asian and African markets, which represents a double opportunity for the Brazilian business sector by benefiting from the attractive business environment and infrastructure. The advanced infrastructure of the UAE, and on the other hand, the UAE is looking forward to benefiting from the promising investment and commercial opportunities in the Brazilian market – the largest market in Latin America – and building on its distinguished relations with the Brazilian side to enhance its economic presence in the South American continent, in line with economic diversification policies and objectives The economic strategy of the UAE.

He said: The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE is ready to support Brazilian industrial companies wishing to establish economic, commercial and investment cooperation relations with industrial companies and institutions operating in the UAE.