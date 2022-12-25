On the sidelines of his participation in the work of the Arab Economic Forum at its 28th session held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Nass stressed the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership process among Arab countries to improve the growth of Arab economies.

He also stressed the need to work on formulating common and advanced visions that contribute to increasing the volume of intra-trade, which is still at the level of 13.8 percent.

He stressed the importance of uniting Arab efforts to reach the stages of Arab integration in order to achieve societal growth and well-being through the development of economic systems, and pushing them towards creating rising growth rates that are associated with sustainable development plans and goals.

The President of the Arab Chambers affirmed that the Union of Arab Chambers seeks to provide all forms of support to member states and to support paths of recovery and economic reform in the Arab region.

The Arab countries had met during the Arab-Chinese Summit, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on the 9th of December.

During the opening of the Arab-Chinese summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his appreciation for the initiative of the Friends of Global Development put forward by China.

“The Arab-Chinese summit establishes a new phase between our countries,” the Saudi crown prince said, adding: “We appreciate the initiative of the Friends of Global Development put forward by China.”

Prince Mohammed bin Salman continued, “We appreciate China’s position in support of the two-state solution in accordance with the Arab initiative.”