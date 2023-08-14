#Union #Morning
More than 90 people were evacuated due to a fire in a residential building in the Saratov region
Argentina voted for the candidate who best captured the anger accumulated by years of socioeconomic deterioration: Javier Milei. The ultra-liberal...
Podolyak: Ukraine will give the best response to Russia's inspection of the Sukra Okan dry cargo shipMikhail Podolyak, adviser to...
The CEO of the Russian United Shipbuilding Company, Alexei Rachmanov, said, in an interview conducted by the Russian Information Agency...
Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy and Peronist candidate for the presidency, this Sunday.MARIANA NEDELCU (REUTERS)Peronism has registered the worst...
The global food problem is perhaps the oldest of all challenges for humanity. However, it has not yet been resolved....
