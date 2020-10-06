Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday described the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra as “Amar, Akbar and Anthony”, saying it would fall on its own. In addition, he said that the BJP would continue to play the role of a “strong” opposition party. The BJP MP told reporters, “This is an Amar, Akbar, Anthony government. If this government falls on its own, we should not be blamed.”

Apart from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are two other constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Amar Akbar Anthony is a 1977 Bollywood film which had three brothers who split up in childhood and were raised by families of three different religions. The Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, while addressing concerns about agricultural laws made by the Center, said that the new laws gave farmers freedom to sell their produce anywhere.

He said that the Center does not want to shut down market committees (as is being promoted by the opposition). When asked about the alleged gang rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the minister said it was an “unfortunate” incident.

In response to a question, Danve said that after completion of the investigation, people were allowed to visit the village of Hathras victim. He said, “Even Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the village and no restrictions were imposed.” Asked whether incidents like Hathras, agricultural law and Sushant Singh Rajput case led to BJP’s The image has been tarnished, the minister replied in the negative.

“Our image has not been affected by the Sushant Singh case. The CBI is investigating the case. One can comment only after the agency’s investigation is completed,” he said. Significantly, a medical panel of AIIMS in its report submitted to the CBI recently rejected the aspect of murder in the case of actor’s death.

Danve said that compared to the various measures being taken by the Narendra Modi government for the farmers, the Congress has failed to do anything for the farmers. Danve said, “In the current budget, an allocation of one lakh crore rupees has been made for the agriculture sector and ‘a total benefit of Rs 93,000 crore has been given to 10 crore farmers under the Kisan Samman Yojana”. It is the government which implemented the Swaminathan Commission recommendations. He said that the BJP government has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for food grains in the country.

He said, “In the last six years, Prime Minister Modi has taken many decisions in the interest of farmers, but the Congress and its allies are not digesting this and thus spreading confusion about the agricultural law.”