Right now a big news is coming from the capital Patna, where the helicopter of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad collided with the wires at the airport on Saturday evening. There was a loud sound of Chopper’s wings hitting the wires.

At the same time, a statement was issued by the Union Minister that at the time this accident happened, he was not present in the chopper. In a tweet made by Ravi Shankar’s office, it was told that the news of the helicopter crash while carrying the Union Minister is not correct. They are absolutely safe. The blade of the helicopter carrying the Union Minister collided in the fence which caused the accident. Everyone present in them has left and all are safe.

It is being told that Ravi Shankar Prasad returned from campaigning in the state for Bihar elections. The accident occurred after he exited his helicopter.

On the other hand, the airport administration has kept silence on this matter. An investigation into how this incident happened has started. Let us know that the construction work is going on at Patna Airport right now.

News reports about accident of Helicopter carrying Union Minister @rsprasad are not correct.

He is safe and sound. – RSPrasad Office (@OfficeOfRSP) October 17, 2020

At the same time, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that I went to Jhanjharpur for campaigning. The rotor blade of the helicopter was slightly damaged after I landed. I’m so fine