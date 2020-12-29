Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday claimed that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leadership could destabilize the Maharashtra government due to a recent comment by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Athawale, while talking to reporters, claimed that the Congress was angered by Raut’s statement. The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state.

Significantly, last week Raut said that all anti-BJP parties should join the UPA. He also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is capable of leading the UPA. Currently, the leader of the UPA is Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. NDA ally Athawale said, Raut said that Sharad Pawar should lead the UPA, which angered Congress leaders. As a result, the Congress may withdraw its support and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government may fall.

RPI (A) leader said, we have no plans to topple this government. But if the government falls, the NDA will definitely form the government in the state. On the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case of alleged money laundering to Raut’s wife, the Union Minister said, “ED is a government organization but independent.” The government does not intend to harass anyone through the ED.

He claimed that the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws did not have the support of the entire country. Athawale said, there is a provision for amendment of any law and this can be done after talking to the farmers. Sharad Pawar has been in government for many years. They should talk to the leaders of opposition parties and tell the government about the amendments they want. The government will welcome his words.