new Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded that the CBI should also investigate the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Athawale said that the danger of drugs and its smuggling should be curbed. Along with this, he has also demanded the CBI to investigate the Disha Salian death case.

Ramdas Athawale said, “We need to end the menace of drugs and curb its smuggling.” NCB should investigate this. But the CBI should also conclude soon and investigate this new drug angle related to Sushant’s death. ”

We have heard that Sushant Singh’s manager Disha Salian went through some torture in her master bedroom during a party at her house on 8th June. So CBI should investigate his death as well & come to a conclusion soon: Ram Das Athawale, Union Minister on Disha Salian’s death https://t.co/cx29tfhWjk – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

On the death of Disha Salian, the Union Minister said, “We have heard that Sushant Singh’s manager Disha Salian had to undergo some torture in his master bedroom during a party in his house on June 8. Hence the CBI should investigate his death and conclude soon. ”

Please tell that on June 8, Disha Salian died after falling from the 14th floor of her apartment. Disha Salian was the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found hanging in a rented flat in Bandra on 14 June.

At the same time, NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, manager Karishma Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with the investigation of the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

