Highlights: RPI leader Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut’s residence

Athawale said by promising security to Kangana – welcome to politics

Union Minister said- Kangana wants unity in society and ending caste system

Mumbai

Ramadas Athawale, a minister in the central government and chief of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), met Kangana amid a fierce battle between the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Athawale promised security to Kangana and said that if she wants to enter politics, BJP and RPI will welcome her.

After meeting at Kangana’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday, Athawale said, “Kangana has said that she is not interested in politics but is interested in building unity in society.” In her next film, she is playing the role of Dalit and also talked about the annihilation of caste system.



1 hour visit

Athawale said, “Kangana made it clear that she is not interested in politics and as long as she is working in films, she does not wish to join politics. But if she wants to join BJP or RPI, we will welcome her. ‘ Ramdas Athawale and Kangana Ranaut met for about an hour.

Kangana told about the huge loss

The RPI leader told after the meeting, ‘After meeting Kangana Ranaut I told him that in Mumbai, he need not be afraid. Mumbai belongs to everyone. My party will always be with Kangana. Kangana said that her office was also ransacked. The furniture in his office has been damaged. Kangana Ranaut has told about the huge loss.

Athawale met Kangana

‘Kangana shows mirror to Uddhav government’

Let us tell that Athawale has supported Kangana on this whole issue. RPI workers also reached Mumbai airport in support of Kangana. Athawale has promised security to Kangana in Mumbai. Athawale said that Kangana has not done any evil in Mumbai or Maharashtra but has shown a mirror to the state government.