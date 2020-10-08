Paswan died on Thursday for some time, Union Minister Ram Vilas, who had been ill for some time. His son Chirag Paswan gave this information by tweeting. Chirag Paswan tweeted, “Papa … you are no longer in this world but I know, wherever you are, you are always with me.” Missing you so much, father. ”

Paswan, a 74-year-old mentor of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), underwent a heart operation at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago. Paswan was the Minister of Consumer, Food and Public Distribution. Paswan is the second Union Minister who died within two months. Earlier in September, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angri passed away due to Corona infection.

The news of Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise triggered a wave of mourning in the political world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented that this is a personal loss for me, I have lost my friend and a strong colleague. Modi said, “There are no words to express sorrow. There has been a void created in our country that will probably never be filled. I have lost a friend who always passionately wanted to ensure that every poor Let the person live a life of dignity. ” President Ram Nath Kovind said that the country has lost a visionary leader due to the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis called LJP Chief Chirag Paswan and expressed condolences on the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Born on 5 July 1946 in the township of Khagaria, Ram Vilas Paswan remained in active politics for more than five decades. Ram Vilas Paswan was the eldest of three children of father Jamun Paswan, followed by Pashupati Paras and Ramchandra Paswan. He has MA LLB with Also. She was married to Princess Devi in ​​1960. She remarried in 1983 to Reena Sharma, who was an air hostess. At the time of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when a dispute arose over her two marriages, she showed documents, according to which she divorced Princess Devi in ​​1981. He has three daughters and a son from both wives.

His political career began as an MLA of the United Socialist Party. In 1969, he was elected from the Reserve seat for the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He then joined the Lok Dal in 1974. In 1975, when Indira Gandhi announced Emergency in the country, Ram Vilas was also arrested. After his release from jail in 1977, he joined the Janata Party and in the elections held in 1977, he reached the Lok Sabha with almost 89% votes from Hajipur seat and held the record for winning the election with the longest margin.

He then won the 1980, 1989, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 elections from here as well. However, it was from Hajipur that he lost in 2009 to former Chief Minister of Bihar and Ram Sundar Das of JDU. In this way he was a total of eight times Lok Sabha and once Rajya Sabha MP. In 2000, he split from the Janata Dal and formed the Lok Janshakti Party. However, he founded the Dalit Army in 1983, long before LJP was formed.