Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is no longer in this world. His son and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan tweeted about his death on Thursday evening. Chirag tweeted a photo of his childhood, in which he is sitting on Paswan’s lap and wrote- “Papa … you are no longer in this world, but I know that you are always with me wherever you are”. 74-year-old Ram Vilas Paswan had been lying ill for the past few weeks and was hospitalized in Saket, Delhi. He had the Union Ministry of Food and Supplies.

Ram Vilas Paswan was active in politics for more than five decades and he was recognized among the largest Dalit leaders in the country.

Significantly, for the past few years, due to the ill-health of Ram Vilas Paswan, he was taking the lamp himself. Recently, Chirag, in the meeting of Lok Janshakti Party Parliamentary Board, decided that the party will contest alone in Bihar instead of going with NDA.

President said- the country lost the visionary leader

The news of Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise triggered a wave of mourning in the political world. Leaders of all parties have expressed grief over the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. President Ramnath Kovind said that the country has lost a visionary leader. The President said- He was one of the most active and long-serving members in Parliament. He was the voice of suppressed bitches.