new Delhi: Corona test positive of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has come. The Union Minister himself has given information about this by tweeting. Prahlad Joshi has also said that he is currently asymptomatic and with the advice of a doctor, he has become a home quarantine. Joshi, MP from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, was instrumental in the conduct of the recent Parliament session amid the epidemic as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.



ಆತ್ಮೀಯರೆ



ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನನಗೆ ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ಯಾವುದೇ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಇರುವದಿಲ್ಲ. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ಹೋಮ್ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ.

I have tested positive for #COVID19 . As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor’s advise I am in home quarantine. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 7, 2020

बता दें कर्नाटक में कोरोना की चपेट में मुख्यमंत्री बी. एस. येदियुरप्पा, विपक्ष के नेता सिद्धारमैया, राज्य कैबिनेट के कई मंत्री और कई विधायक भी आ चुके हैं. कर्नाटक से आने वाले एक और केंद्रीय मंत्री सुरेश अंगड़ी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे. दुर्भाग्य से उनका निधन हो गया था.

कर्नाटक राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग के ओर से बुधवार शाम को जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक राज्य में में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 10,947 नए COVID-19 मामले आए हैं.

Karnataka reported 10,947 new COVID-19 cases, 9,832 discharges and 113 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,68,652 including 5,42,906 discharges and 9,574 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,16,153: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/uoQz2nCCAr

— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

वहीं 113 मरीजों की मौत हुई है जबकि 9,832 लोग डिस्चार्ज किए गए हैं. राज्य में अब कुल मामले 6,68,652 हो गए हैं, जिनमें 5,42,906 डिस्चार्ज और 9,574 मौतें हैं. वहीं सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 1,16,153 है.

यह भी पढ़ें:

दिल्ली में सिनेमाघर खुलेंगे या नहीं, CM अरविंद केजरीवाल ने की ये घोषणा