Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary stayed on Kota on Friday. He interacted with the farmers on the Borkheda agricultural farm of Kota Agriculture University and later met the media. On the question of opposition to the agriculture bill by the Congress and various farmer organizations, he said that the Congress has become used to opposing the decisions of the central government in the interest of the country. Not only the agriculture bill, the Congress also opposed the decisions of the government like section 370, Ram temple, CA, triple talaq. But today the people of the country are feeling relieved by the decisions of the government and the farmers' agricultural bill. He has got great freedom from selling agricultural produce. Minister Chaudhary said that through these bills, farmers can send their produce freely anywhere. There will be no tax on selling outside the market. The farmer will make economic progress by farming with full independence.Minister Chaudhary said that the Congress had gone to the polls with the manifesto bringing these bills and said that they would implement such bills after coming to power. But today the Congress is spitting out its words. Here, Minister Chaudhary said on the question of Harsimrat Kaur resigning from the NDA's ally Akali Dal as Union Minister in protest against the Agriculture Bill and unhappy of RLP President MP Hanuman Beniwal that all the constituents were present during the discussion on the bill When the decision was made and sitting, the bills were passed with the opinion of all. Resignation may be the reason for local politics.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary while interacting with the farmers on the new laws said that the central government is working in the interest of farmers. The government is trying to double the income of farmers. And on that mission, the Modi government continues to live up to its promise. The minister said that these three bills are the bills giving complete freedom to farmers in farming. The minister said that the Government of India has kept the budget of 1 lakh 34 thousand crores for the country’s agriculture. While the UPA government used to keep 12 to 13 thousand crores of agricultural budget of the country. In such a situation, the Congress is working to provoke the farmers of the country with only three agriculture bills.

