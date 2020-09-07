Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the matter of kidnapping five youths from Arunachal Pradesh has been taken up with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China and now its reply is awaited. He tweeted on Sunday that the Indian Army contacted the PLA via a hotline and asked for information about the abducted youth. Rijiju said, ‘The Indian Army has sent a hotline message on the PLA establishment at the border point of Arunachal Pradesh. Awaiting reply.Five youths from Arunachal had disappeared from near the international border in Upper Subansiri district. His family gave this information through social media on Friday. These young men work as porter and guides with the army. On receiving the news of his disappearance, the district administration sent a police team 120 km away from Daporjio headquarters for investigation. The brother of a missing youth posted on Facebook, then Congress MLA Ninong Ering and BJP MLA Tapir Gao shared it on Twitter.

A government official had hoped to get any news by Sunday evening, but no such news came. The missing five youths are part of a group of seven youths who deliver ration-water to the army in the arduous area where there is no road to the vehicle. Two of these seven youths returned home and told that Chinese soldiers abducted five of their comrades from Army Patrol Zone Serra-7, 12 km north of Nacho.

(With inputs from the report of Guwahati correspondent Prabin Kalita of Times of India)