new Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has made serious allegations against the MPs who created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Giriraj Singh has alleged that the MP who created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha is like Urban Naxal. In Naxal-affected areas, Naxalites neither follow rules, rules and rules nor do they follow the constitution. Exactly the same thing has happened in the Rajya Sabha where the MPs did not follow the rules and rules of the House and continued to create ruckus. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has also alleged that if there was no marshal in the house at that time, then Deputy Chairman Harivansh ji could be in danger of life, there was a conspiracy to attack Harivansh ji on the pretext of reading the rule book.

ABP News has footage of the Rajya Sabha incident that describes how TMC leader Derek O’Brien tried to tear down the rule book and tried to attack Deputy Chairman Harivansh by raising his hand. According to sources, when the house was going on a rampage, TMC leader Derek O’Brien came suddenly in the well and tried to go towards the Chairman’s post. When Marshal prevented him from doing so, he came to Vail and proceeded directly to the Deputy Chairman with a rule book directly behind the chair of Rajya Sabha Secretary General. During this time, Derek O’Brien broke the Mike of the Deputy Chairman, due to which the voice stopped coming from the Mike. Meanwhile, Derek O’Brien tried to raise his hand and attack the Deputy Chairman, whom Marshall stopped with his hands.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said in a conversation with ABP News that if there were no Rajya Sabha marshals at that time, then anything could have happened to Deputy Chairman Harivansh. According to Giriraj Singh, Deputy Chairman Harivansh was attacked under a conspiracy. This video footage of Rajya Sabha testifies to the same incident. Even after this, there was a ruckus in the house. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh not only scrambled with Marshall but also tried to strangle Marshall.

After this, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh climbed on the table in front of the Aasandi and started shouting slogans. Along with him, Congress and CPM MPs were also involved. 8 such MPs, including Sanjay Singh and TMC MP Derek O’Brien, have been suspended by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for the remaining session. This Rajya Sabha footage shows how during the passage of the Kisan Bill in the House, the opposition leaders created a ruckus, despite repeated pleas from the Asundi to keep the peace and keep the house in order, all the opposition leaders of the House Sloganeering continued in the Well. Finally, during this uproar, the House passed two farmers’ bills.