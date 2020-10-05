Highlights: Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal arrives at Halla Bol program

Union Minister reached in BJP memorandum, heard the state government

There was sarcasm regarding the incident in Baran district of Rajasthan

Union minister angry over CM Gehlot’s description of Hathras incident as separate from Baran incident

Rajsamand

In the country and state where heinous crimes like rape are not being named. At the same time, the incident of rape is also becoming a part of politics. On Monday, a BJP campaign was also organized on behalf of the increasing rape and crime of women in the state. Under this, the BJP tried to surround CM Gehlot throughout the day. As part of the program, several senior leaders, including party workers, submitted a memorandum to the district collectors. At the same time, Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal also joined the Modi government which reached Rajsamand under this program. During this, he also tried to bring CM Gehlot and the state government into the dock.

BJP condemns such statements – Meghwal

During this, Meghwal said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has to differentiate Hathras incident from Baran gang rape incident, which is totally absurd. He further said that even more unfortunate is that Gehlot has said that the girls will go with the boys on their own volition. The BJP condemns such statements of the Chief Minister. Meghwal said that the central leadership of the Congress is also doing petty politics. The central government has taken a strict attitude towards such incidents, no one will be spared for such incidents with daughters.

Memorandum assigned, many officials were present

Let us tell you that under the Halla Bol program, Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal also reached the Collectorate. During this, he also submitted a memorandum to the District Collector in the name of the Governor. During this memorandum, BJP district president Virendra Purohit, Kumbhalgarh MLA Surendrasinh Rathod, Bhim former MLA Harisingh Rawat and officials of various organizations including BJP were present. During this time everyone took care of social distancing. Also all wearing masks arrived. Only a few people were allowed inside the Collectorate premises here.