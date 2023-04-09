Airline company, bankrupt in 2008, must win compensation in court to pay creditors and former employees

Almost 15 years after the bankruptcy of Vasp (Viação Aérea São Paulo), the company’s bankrupt estate can receive compensation of R$ 95 billion from the government. The Union considers likely a defeat in court in the lawsuit filed by the airline.

The value was disclosed in the 2022 Union General Balance Sheet, released by the National Treasury on Wednesday (5.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the document (5 MB).

“The STJ granted the appeal proposed by VASP and determined that the amount to be indemnified be determined in a future liquidation. On November 10, 2022, the [ministro do] stf [Edson Fachin] issued a monocratic decision by which it dismissed the extraordinary appeal with an aggravation from the Union and judged the appeal of the bankrupt estate to be prejudiced. Thus, this lawsuit was classified as a probable loss in 2022″said the Union.

In case the Justice favors Vasp’s bankrupt estate, the transferred amount will be used to pay debts with former employees, creditors and others.

The process of the former airline refers to the period from 1986 to 1992, under the presidencies of José Sarney and Fernando Collor de Mello.

Vasp claims that policies applied by the federal administration caused a delay in the tariffs practiced by the company. These were controlled by the Union because Vasp operated through a public service concession.

Among the policies was Plano Cruzado, which froze prices. In 2014, the 1st Panel of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) said that the company suffered “damage effectively caused as a result of the disruption of the economic balance of the concession contract, in an amount to be determined in future liquidation”.