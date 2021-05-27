ofCindy Boden shut down

The head-to-head race between the Union and the Greens before the federal election remains. But in a YouGov survey, the CDU / CSU succeeds in the overtaking maneuver. Scholz also shines.

Berlin – A survey appears almost every day around four months before the general election. An interesting question is: who is ahead – the Union or the Greens? In the current online survey by the opinion research institute YouGov (May 27), the CDU and CSU received more votes. According to the figures given by the German press agency, the Union comes to 26 percent. The Greens follow with 22 percent.

Survey on the federal election 2021: Union before the Greens – Scholz convinces with political work

Four weeks ago, things looked different: At that time, the Greens were 25 percent ahead of the Union by one percentage point. Shortly before that, in mid-April, Annalena Baerbock was nominated for the Greens’ candidate for chancellor. A high followed in many polls. This is now turning again, possibly due to late registration reports on additional income and expressions of will to reduce short-haul flights. But it remains tight between the two most promising parties for victory.

The Social Democrats remain behind the Union and the Greens. According to the latest YouGov poll, if there was a general election next Sunday, 15 percent would vote for the SPD and twelve percent for the FDP. Both parties were able to improve by one percentage point. The AfD stagnates at eleven percent. The left loses a point and now lands at seven percent.

Another interesting question is who of the three candidates for chancellor can convince the voters the most. Unlike some other surveys, YouGov asked how the top candidates rated the political work. Here, SPD man Olaf Scholz takes first place. 21 percent of those surveyed rate his political work as rather good, 8 percent as very good. Behind it the field is quite narrow: FDP leader Christian Lindner follows in second place with 18 and 8 percent respectively. Baerbock achieved 17 or 8 percent, CDU boss Armin Laschet 18 or 5 percent.

Polls are snapshots: the race before the general election remains exciting

Important for classification: surveys are snapshots. A lot can change before the general election. The results differ depending on the survey method, participants and survey period. How open the race between the Union and the Greens still seems is shown by the different values ​​from an Insa and a Forsa survey on the federal election. (cibo with material from dpa)

Notes on the survey For the YouGov survey, data was used that is based on an online survey by YouGov Deutschland GmbH between May 21 and 24, 2021, in which a total of 2085 people took part. The results were weighted and are representative of the German population aged 18 and over. The wording of the questions in the current survey: “If there was a general election next Sunday, which party would you vote?” And “How would you rate the political work of the following top candidates and politicians?”

Also interesting: On June 6, the electorate in Saxony-Anhalt will decide on a new allocation of seats in the state parliament. According to a survey, the AfD is currently ahead here.

