Union Magdalena vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: the reds meet again with Harold Rivera

Santa Fe vs. Union Magdalena
Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER
Santa Fe vs. Union Magdalena
The game is part of the sixth date of the 2023-II League and is played at the Sierra Nevada stadium.
Independiente Santa Fe visits Unión Magdalena at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, in the continuation of the sixth date of the 2023-II League.
Those led by Hubert Bodhert, with a game pending, come to this match in 11th place in the League, with seven points and the same points as eighth-placed Deportivo Pasto.
It is the reunion of Santa Fe with Harold Rivera, who led the professional squad last semester and who today is fighting to save the Union from relegation. He still hasn’t been able to win.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Union Magdalena and Santa Fe
🚨| THIS IS HOW THE CYCLONE COMES OUT 🔴🔵🌪️
This is the starting team with which our coaching staff receives Santa Fe at the Sierra Nevada. 🏟️🌪️
Today the cyclone blows! 💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/QdTBdfR2bQ
— Union Magdalena SA (@UnionMagdalena) August 19, 2023
