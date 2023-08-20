Union Magdalena vs. Santa Fe, LIVE: the reds meet again with Harold Rivera

Independiente Santa Fe visits Unión Magdalena at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, in the continuation of the sixth date of the 2023-II League.

Those led by Hubert Bodhert, with a game pending, come to this match in 11th place in the League, with seven points and the same points as eighth-placed Deportivo Pasto.

It is the reunion of Santa Fe with Harold Rivera, who led the professional squad last semester and who today is fighting to save the Union from relegation. He still hasn’t been able to win.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Union Magdalena and Santa Fe