Monday, April 24, 2023
Union Magdalena vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow the League live

April 24, 2023
Union Magdalena vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow the League live


The match is played at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta.

Unión Magdalena, which needs a victory to try to get closer to remaining in the first division, receives Millonarios this Sunday, on date 15 of the 2023-I League. The match is played at the Sierra Nevada stadium. of Santa Marta.

Alberto Gamero, the Millonarios coach, put up a totally emerging roster for the match against Unión. The only regular starter to start the game is goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Unión Magdalena and Millonarios

