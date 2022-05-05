Friday, May 6, 2022
Union Magdalena vs. La Equidad, live: follow the League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
Guild - The Equity Alexis Garcia

Alexis García coach of La Equidad

Alexis Garcia coach of La Equidad

The game is key for the teams that are still seeking qualification for the League semifinals.

Unión Magdalena receives La Equidad at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, at the beginning of the penultimate date of the round robin phase of the 2022-I League.

The game is key to the fight for qualification to the semifinals of the championship. The team led by Alexis García is seventh, with 26 points.

Unión Magdalena, last in the league and relegation table, plays behind closed doors due to the excesses of their fans in the classic against Junior.

Follow the game here:

