Union Magdalena vs. La Equidad, live: follow the League live

Alexis García coach of La Equidad
Alexis Garcia coach of La Equidad
The game is key for the teams that are still seeking qualification for the League semifinals.
May 05, 2022, 04:59 PM
Unión Magdalena receives La Equidad at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, at the beginning of the penultimate date of the round robin phase of the 2022-I League.
The game is key to the fight for qualification to the semifinals of the championship. The team led by Alexis García is seventh, with 26 points.
Unión Magdalena, last in the league and relegation table, plays behind closed doors due to the excesses of their fans in the classic against Junior.
Follow the game here:
