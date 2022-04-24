Union Magdalena vs. Junior, live: follow all the action of the League

Unión Magdalena, last in the league and relegation table, receives Junior from Barranquilla at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, on date 17 of the 2022-II League.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real has just beaten Santa Fe in the Colombia Cup (2-1) and is looking for a win to get closer to qualifying in the League.

On the other hand, Unión Magdalena, who made his debut as a coach, the Argentine Claudio Rodríguez, has just given one of the surprises of the Cup, defeating América 1-2 in the first leg of the round of 16.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Unión Magdalena and Junior