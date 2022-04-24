Union Magdalena vs. Junior, live: follow all the action of the League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Junior vs. Magdalena Union
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Junior vs. Magdalena Union
The game is played at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 23, 2022, 07:59 PM
Unión Magdalena, last in the league and relegation table, receives Junior from Barranquilla at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, on date 17 of the 2022-II League.
The team led by Juan Cruz Real has just beaten Santa Fe in the Colombia Cup (2-1) and is looking for a win to get closer to qualifying in the League.
(Also read: Gerard Piqué, against the ropes: they reveal new compromising audios)
On the other hand, Unión Magdalena, who made his debut as a coach, the Argentine Claudio Rodríguez, has just given one of the surprises of the Cup, defeating América 1-2 in the first leg of the round of 16.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Unión Magdalena and Junior
🗣|| STARTING XI 🔵🔴🌪
Headlines for tonight’s great classic against Junior for the F17 championship.
Let’s go Union, to leave everything on the pitch! pic.twitter.com/dg0yIV5C82
— Union Magdalena SA (@UnionMagdalena) April 24, 2022
April 23, 2022, 07:59 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Union #Magdalena #Junior #live #follow #action #League
Leave a Reply