Monday, April 25, 2022
Union Magdalena vs. Junior, live: follow all the action of the League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in Sports
Junior vs. Magdalena Union

Junior vs. Magdalena Union

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Junior vs. Magdalena Union

The game is played at the Sierra Nevada stadium in Santa Marta.

Unión Magdalena, last in the league and relegation table, receives Junior from Barranquilla at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in Santa Marta, on date 17 of the 2022-II League.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real has just beaten Santa Fe in the Colombia Cup (2-1) and is looking for a win to get closer to qualifying in the League.

(Also read: Gerard Piqué, against the ropes: they reveal new compromising audios)

On the other hand, Unión Magdalena, who made his debut as a coach, the Argentine Claudio Rodríguez, has just given one of the surprises of the Cup, defeating América 1-2 in the first leg of the round of 16.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Unión Magdalena and Junior

