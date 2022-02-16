Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga: double ‘blooper’ in the same play

In the Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga there were several unusual events, that forces the confrontation not to be quickly forgotten.

One of the plays had as protagonists the local goalkeeper, Carlos Bejarano, and visiting striker Kevin Pérez.

In a ball divided between both players, the goalkeeper passed the ball through his legs and left the rival in a clear position to score.

However, with the goal at his disposal, Pérez finishes off, but his shot goes wide, in a move that has been criticized.



Then, fans from the south stand entered the field and got into a fight with the Unión Magdalena players.a fact that led the judge, Jorge Tabares, to terminate the commitment due to lack of guarantees.

