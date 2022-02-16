Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga: double ‘blooper’ in the same play

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga.
Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga.
The players missed in an incredible way.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 15, 2022, 11:08 PM
In the Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga there were several unusual events, that forces the confrontation not to be quickly forgotten.
One of the plays had as protagonists the local goalkeeper, Carlos Bejarano, and visiting striker Kevin Pérez.
It may interest you: (Unión Magdalena: fans enter the field and attack players, video)
In a ball divided between both players, the goalkeeper passed the ball through his legs and left the rival in a clear position to score.
However, with the goal at his disposal, Pérez finishes off, but his shot goes wide, in a move that has been criticized.
Then, fans from the south stand entered the field and got into a fight with the Unión Magdalena players.a fact that led the judge, Jorge Tabares, to terminate the commitment due to lack of guarantees.
sports
February 15, 2022, 11:08 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Union #Magdalena #Bucaramanga #double #blooper #play
Leave a Reply