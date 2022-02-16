Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga: double ‘blooper’ in the same play

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Magdalena Union

Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga.

Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga.

The players missed in an incredible way.

In the Union Magdalena vs. Bucaramanga there were several unusual events, that forces the confrontation not to be quickly forgotten.

One of the plays had as protagonists the local goalkeeper, Carlos Bejarano, and visiting striker Kevin Pérez.

It may interest you: (Unión Magdalena: fans enter the field and attack players, video)

In a ball divided between both players, the goalkeeper passed the ball through his legs and left the rival in a clear position to score.

However, with the goal at his disposal, Pérez finishes off, but his shot goes wide, in a move that has been criticized.

Then, fans from the south stand entered the field and got into a fight with the Unión Magdalena players.a fact that led the judge, Jorge Tabares, to terminate the commitment due to lack of guarantees.

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Union #Magdalena #Bucaramanga #double #blooper #play

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.