Next Saturday, October 7, National Athletic visit to Magdalena Union in it Sierra Nevada Stadium for Matchday 16 of the 2023 Finalization Tournament, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia.
On the other hand, The Banana Cyclone He did not see action on Matchday 15 because his duel against Millionaires was postponed until October 18 due to a concert at the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ Stadium. However, on Date 14, The Samarians they succumbed 3-4 to Deportivo Calidespite the many Ricardo Marquez, Nicolas Gil and Gustavo Torres. He is eleventh in the table with 18 points.
The purslane were measured at Envigado on Date 15 in the Atanasio Girardot Stadiumwhile on Matchday 14 they fell 4-1 against the Cali America in it Popular Classicbeing Alvaro Angulo the author of the visitor’s only goal. He Paisa Green He is fourth in the standings with 24 points.
When? Saturday, October 7
Place: Magdalena, Colombia
Stadium: Sierra Nevada
Schedule: 5:10 p.m. (Mexico), 6:10 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
Gustavo Torres was on the microphones Snail Radio talking about the present of the team led by Harold Rivera.
“We are very positive because we know that we have what it takes to save the category. We have set out to qualify for home runs. We have to look at the other table and we know that if we qualify for home runs we have a good chance of saving the category. It’s difficult because the average is a complicated thing. You lose a game and you put yourself in the relegation zone. We are thinking about achieving as many points as possible to be within the eight and from there, let it be whatever God wants. We are positive and we know that we have what we have.”he explained.
“When I arrived he (Harold Rivera) was already there. I was with him in minor divisions. He is a coach who analyzes his rival very well. “He already knows me, he knows my qualities, grateful for the opportunity and we are in that process of exploiting to give the best to the team.”he finished.
Goalie: Carlos Bejarano
Defenses: Ronaldo Lora, Anthony Bedoya, José Mercado, Nicolás Gil
Midfielders: Alexander Mejía, Fabián Cantillo, Cristian Sención
Forwards: Ricardo Márquez, Gustavo Torres, Daiver Vega
Substitutes: Jefrey Trujillo, Gianfranco Baier, Roberto Hinojosa, Andrés Carreño, Joel Contreras, José Sánchez, Jean Colorado
Some fans of the team want the arrival of Leonel Alvarez to the bench, however, a sector of the fans resists that idea.
Recently the champion midfielder Libertadores Cup spoke for ESPN and he once again expressed his desire to reach the green box, stating that, if necessary, he is even resigned to offering apologies for any event that had upset the leadership of the Antioquia squad.
Now, the information that comes from Medellín, specifically from the journalist Salome Fajardohas to do with the reason why the board does not think about the former midfielder of the national team Colombia. However, if they were thinking about relieving the Brazilian William Amaral in the coming months depending on the results. In addition to this, the board does not think about Alvarez because the quarry is not working, which is essential for the business model that the team is currently implementing. Therefore, its arrival is quite far from happening.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Edier Ocampo, Cristián Zapata, Felipe Aguirre, Álvaro Angulo
Midfielders: Robert Mejía, Nelson Deossa, Neyder Moreno
Forwards: Dorlan Pabón, Óscar Perea, Eric Ramírez
Substitutes: Jhon Duque, Cristian Devenish, Jader Gentil, Brahian Palacios, , Jefferson Duque, Brahian Palacios
Unión Magdalena 1-3 Atlético Nacional
