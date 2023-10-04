The game Millonarios 🆚 Unión Magdalena (date 15), has been postponed, since The Weeknd will perform in El Campín on October 4. Initially, it was to be played on October 1. Dimayor rescheduled and the game will be played on October 18 (Wednesday) at 8:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/FPq7xekrWp — IsauroRodríguez⚽🎙📻 (@IsaRodriguez91) September 26, 2023

“We are very positive because we know that we have what it takes to save the category. We have set out to qualify for home runs. We have to look at the other table and we know that if we qualify for home runs we have a good chance of saving the category. It’s difficult because the average is a complicated thing. You lose a game and you put yourself in the relegation zone. We are thinking about achieving as many points as possible to be within the eight and from there, let it be whatever God wants. We are positive and we know that we have what we have.”he explained.

“When I arrived he (Harold Rivera) was already there. I was with him in minor divisions. He is a coach who analyzes his rival very well. “He already knows me, he knows my qualities, grateful for the opportunity and we are in that process of exploiting to give the best to the team.”he finished.

#ElVbarCaracol 🗣️ “We are very positive because we have to save the category”: Gustavo Torres, Unión Magdalena player in El Vbar Caracol 📻Tune in Monday to Friday from 2 to 4pm @CaracolRadio pic.twitter.com/SC4XRgpx6G — The VBAR CARACOL (@VBarCaracol) September 22, 2023

LET’S GO GUYS 🔵🔴🌪️ This is the starting XI to face @AsoDeporCali in the Sierra Nevada. 🏟️ Today the Cyclone is blowing at Home! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cPl1UGUROC — Unión Magdalena SA (@UnionMagdalena) September 26, 2023

Recently the champion midfielder Libertadores Cup spoke for ESPN and he once again expressed his desire to reach the green box, stating that, if necessary, he is even resigned to offering apologies for any event that had upset the leadership of the Antioquia squad.

Now, the information that comes from Medellín, specifically from the journalist Salome Fajardohas to do with the reason why the board does not think about the former midfielder of the national team Colombia. However, if they were thinking about relieving the Brazilian William Amaral in the coming months depending on the results. In addition to this, the board does not think about Alvarez because the quarry is not working, which is essential for the business model that the team is currently implementing. Therefore, its arrival is quite far from happening.

Why is Leonel Álvarez not an option in @nationaloficial ?

R/ Does not take into account players from the minor divisions. Nowadays it is very important to enhance the basic forces in the purslane institution.

🎙️📻💚⚽ pic.twitter.com/f9YiZLr8NC — Jorge Eliecer López (JotaE) (@JotaEprensa) September 29, 2023