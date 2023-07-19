This Saturday one of the most attractive games in Colombian soccer will be taking place, when Union Magdalena measure forces before cali america.
Although it is true that on paper the Americanista team is the wide favorite to take the three points, the reality is that soccer usually gives surprises, and Unión Magdalena will seek to break all the pools.
Although the situation that Unión is going through is complicated, since they have not won a game since April 29, when they beat Deportivo Pasto by a score of 2-1. From there, he adds 6 games without winning and is positioned in 16th place.
For its part, América de Cali has 3 victories in a row in the tournament, the most recent being against Deportes Tolima, winning by the slightest difference with a solo goal by Facundo Suárez. With this victory, they are in fifth place.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: R. Sanchez
Defenses: José Mercado, Ronaldo Lora, Jefrey Trujillo, Brayan Correa
Media: F. Cantillo, A. Mejía, J. Contreras, R. Hinojosa, W. Guisao
Forward: I. Camargo.
Goalie: J. Soto
Defenses: C. Arrieta, E. Velasco, L. Mosquera, E. Mena
Media: F. Leys, J. Portilla, A. Sarmiento, L. Mosquera, C. Barrios
Forward: F. Suarez.
Last Monday the hiring of the Colombian player Edwin Cardona was made official, who will be defending the cause of América de Cali for this season that begins. Undoubtedly, an experienced reinforcement with the desire to demonstrate his developed eye for goals.
Union Magdalena 0-3 Lime AmericaYo.
