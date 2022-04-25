Violence took over Colombian soccer, this time it was at the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta stadium, during the match between Unión Magdalena and Junior, on Saturday night, when there was a brawl between fans of both teams that left injured, destroyed and a dead person.

At minute 73 of the costeño classic that went 1-1, the central referee, Éder Vergara, was forced to stop the match because fans of both teams clashed violently in the stands. Some took the brawl to the field of play. There were attacks with fists, knives, bottles. In addition, 200 chairs were ripped from the stands.

The Metropolitan Police of the city of Santa Marta reported that two people were injured and that one of them, a fan of the banana cyclone, died. The man was identified as Brandon Gustavo Somosa Gutiérrez, who was a member of the Unión Magdalena la Garra Samaria Norte gang.

According to local media reports, Somosa was taken to an emergency to be treated at the Los Nogales Clinic. Preliminary information indicates that the man died as a result of the attack with a knife at chest height.

Union statement

The Unión Magdalena reported that there was a non-aggression pact between the bars that was not respected. In addition, he pointed out that there were 650 police officers, and the Mobile Anti-riot Squad. The club asked for solidarity from Dimayor: “We have been victims,” ​​he says.

“Some fans of the Junior team, made up of members of the Bloque Central, Frente Rojiblanco and Los Cuervos gangs, did not behave with decency and discipline, on the contrary, they unleashed acts of violence,” says part of the statement.

“Inexplicably, white weapons (knives and daggers), gunpowder and blunt objects entered.”

Finally, the club asks Dimayor for solidarity as they feel “victims” of the violent.

The club is exposed to sanctions in the square and in the standings for being the organizing club, being the local one.

