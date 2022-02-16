Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Unión Magdalena: fans enter the field and fight with the players

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
10
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Union Magdalena vs. Cortuluá

Union Magdalena vs. Cortuluá

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Union Magdalena vs. Cortuluá

The match against Bucaramanga was suspended in the 78th minute.

Union Magdalena fans invaded the field of play, at minute 78 of the match against Bucaramanga, meeting that was terminated by the central judge, Jorge Tabares.

See also  Pioli: "Excellent signal for the second round. Happy for Kalulu and Gabbia"

Once the visitor’s goal, by Kevin Pérez, was used, fans entered the field and the first information warns that they rebuked the local players and even attacked them.

It may interest you: (Kylian Mbappe saved PSG’s skin with this goal, video)

Pérez scored in the 67th minute of the game, but the fans reacted in the worst way and entered the field.

Game over

The Police reacted, but the fans were already confronting the Union players.

It was reported that the fans stripped the policemen of their bobbins and beat some players.

“Let’s see what will happen. The judge must assess and if the game continues, the players who fought with the public should be expelled,” said Javier Álvarez, from Bucaramanga’s coaching staff.

The judge, finally, ended the match, since the longest time in the game had already elapsed.

It may interest you: (Video: James Rodríguez’s great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory)

See also  America gives Colo Colo an ultimatum for the signing of Pablo Solari

sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Unión #Magdalena #fans #enter #field #fight #players

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

That's how it works! Galilea Montijo left acting to focus fully on driving in Hoy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.