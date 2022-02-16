Unión Magdalena: fans enter the field and fight with the players

Union Magdalena fans invaded the field of play, at minute 78 of the match against Bucaramanga, meeting that was terminated by the central judge, Jorge Tabares.

Once the visitor’s goal, by Kevin Pérez, was used, fans entered the field and the first information warns that they rebuked the local players and even attacked them.

Pérez scored in the 67th minute of the game, but the fans reacted in the worst way and entered the field.

Game over

The Police reacted, but the fans were already confronting the Union players.



It was reported that the fans stripped the policemen of their bobbins and beat some players.

“Let’s see what will happen. The judge must assess and if the game continues, the players who fought with the public should be expelled,” said Javier Álvarez, from Bucaramanga’s coaching staff.

The judge, finally, ended the match, since the longest time in the game had already elapsed.

