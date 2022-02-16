Unión Magdalena: fans enter the field and attack players, video

Unión Magdalena fans invaded the playing field at minute 78 of the match against Unión Magdalena, a match that was ended by the central judge, Jorge Tabares.

Once he used the visitor’s goal, by Kevin Pérez, fans entered the field and the first information warns that inthey creped the local players and even attacked them.

It may interest you: (Kylian Mbappe saved PSG’s skin with this goal, video)

Pérez scored in the 67th minute of the game, but the fans reacted in the worst way and entered the field.



The police reacted, but the fans were already clashing with the Union players.



It was reported that the fans stripped the policemen of their bobbins and beat some players.

In the images you can clearly see the invasion of the field and the fight between the fans and the players, so finishing the game was the most convenient.