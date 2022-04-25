Union Magdalena fan died after serious excesses in the match vs. Junior

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Screenshot, Anderson Freite
Brandon Gustavo Somosa Gutiérrez lost his life after being stabbed by another fan.
April 25, 2022, 12:00 AM
After the outrageous images of the confrontation between fans of Unión Magdalena and Junior in the recent coastal classic became popular, The Metropolitan Police of the city of Santa Marta reported that a fan of the banana cyclone died as a result of an attack suffered in the brawl.
deceased barista
As it has been known, the man who lost his life was Brandon Gustavo Somosa Gutiérrez, who was a member of the Unión Magdalena barrabrava, the ‘Garra Samaria Norte’.
Apparently, according to local media reports, Somosa was taken to an emergency to be treated at the Los Nogales Clinic after the brawl at the Sierra Nevada stadium, in which he was allegedly stabbed by a rival fan.
Preliminary information suggests that the man died as a result of the attack perpetrated at the height of his chest.
SPORTS
April 25, 2022, 12:00 AM
#Union #Magdalena #fan #died #excesses #match #Junior
