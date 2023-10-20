Unión Magdalena and Atlético Huila The last card to remain in the first division of Colombian soccer for another year is played on date 18 of the League. They no longer depend on themselves to support themselves and only a bad campaign finish by Jaguares, Envigado or Once Caldas could save them.

Two of the teams that are still fighting for permanence will be active this Friday, the two with the worst campaign in the semester: at 4 pm, Envigado will host Deportivo Cali, and at 6:10 pm it will be the turn of Jaguares, who will face the Deportivo Pasto in Montería. The first game will be seen on Win+ and the second on both signals.

For its part, Unión Magdalena will face Bucaramanga in Santa Marta, tomorrow at 6:10 pm, and Once Caldas will visit Junior at 8:20 pm. And Huila, which has the most complicated outlook, will play in Cali on Monday, against América (8 pm).

Relegation table after the tie between Millonarios and Unión Magdalena, which is still alive. Also Huila. And Jaguares, Envigado and Once Caldas have not yet been saved. I’m already putting here a trill of @PaoloArenas about. pic.twitter.com/trrKL37jrH — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) October 19, 2023

The options of Unión Magdalena and Atlético Huila to save themselves

Unión Magdalena’s accounts are clear: they need at least six points and that Jaguares does not add more to stay in A. He is also saved if he scores 7 points in the three remaining games and Envigado does not score a single point, or wins all three matches and Jaguares does not score more than four, the oranges more than three or Once Caldas does not score more than two. The draw against Millonarios still left him a chance to stay.

“We didn’t start in the best way, but we have been getting along. At home we have played good games, we lost a game against Cali that we should not have lost,” said Unión coach Harold Rivera.

“I always say that the next game is the most important, it doesn’t matter if the rival loses or draws if we don’t do the task we have to do,” he added.

Huila has it more complicated: it is obliged to make the 9 points it lacks and wait for results: that Jaguares does not make more than four points, Envigado more than three or Once Caldas more than two.

The other teams depend on themselves: Jaguares ensures its permanence with five points, Envigado will do so with four and Once Caldas only needs three units. The problem for the first two is that their finish this year is calamitous, especially those of Montería. There are three dates left to fight.

THE ACCOUNTS OF THE DESCENDATION!

(After Millos 1-1 Union) In the last 3 dates: -Huila forced to win everything. Union must score a minimum of 6pts. -To depend on whether, Jaguares needs 5pts, Envigado 4pts and Once 3pts. -These 5 clubs do not face each other. The graph explains everything pic.twitter.com/YRicLhtvy5 — Paolo Arenas (@PaoloArenas) October 19, 2023

