Home page politics

Split

Sepp Müller is deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

“Anyone who is sick stays at home – and the rest goes to work”: With a view to the overload in the clinics, the Union calls for the abolition of the isolation requirement for medical staff.

From the point of view of the CDU and CSU in the Bundestag, the obligation to isolate medical staff with a positive corona test should be abolished nationwide.

“It is inexplicable why symptom-free but corona-positive nurses and doctors have to stay at home for up to 14 days while those suffering from flu could theoretically work,” said Sepp Müller (CDU), Vice President of the Union faction, to the editorial network Germany. “Anyone who is sick stays at home – and the rest goes to work.”

It is also about the tense situation in the clinics, he said. “In order to counter further overloading of the hospitals, the isolation requirement for medical staff must be lifted nationwide.” Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) must act. “Now we need every hand on the patient. Here, Lauterbach must finally intervene in a coordinating manner.”

Several federal states had recently lifted the isolation requirement for people infected with corona among the general population. dpa